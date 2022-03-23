Metrc Announces Government Contract with the State of South Dakota

New Contract to Bring Company's Track-and-Trace System to Support the Regulation of the State's Medical Cannabis Market

LAKELAND, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced its new contract with the state of South Dakota to support the regulation of the state's medical cannabis market. This marks Metrc's 20th government contract to date nationwide for the implementation of its cannabis track-and-trace systems.

Metrc's robust track-and-trace platform will help facilitate the South Dakota medical cannabis program's data collection and regulatory oversight, enabling licensed operators to easily track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products. When plants are harvested and packaged or combined with other plants in the production of oils, edibles, concentrates, and other CPG cannabis products, the origin, testing results, handling and chain-of-custody information will be conveniently visible and traceable through Metrc's proprietary RFID tag model. This information is accessible to state regulators as well as operators to provide the ultimate transparency and safeguard the health and well-being of South Dakota medical marijuana patients.

"As South Dakota continues to ramp up their recently implemented medical cannabis market, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to spearhead the state's first-ever track-and-trace program," said Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc. "Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working closely with the Departments of Health and Revenue, state regulators, and licensed operators to implement a strong regulatory framework that will effectively guide South Dakota's newly emerging medical market down the path to success."

Metrc now holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the United States, including Alaska, California, and Washington, D.C. While these areas may have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring a safe legal cannabis market. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer-support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is engaged in 20 government contracts and serves more than 250,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

Media Contact:

Justin Bernstein

Mattio Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Metrc