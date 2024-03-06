Metric Marketing Climbs 91 Spots on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Culture of Positivity, Mutual Respect, and Collaboration Is Metric's Formula for Success

SALINE, Mich., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Metric Marketing is No. 77 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Metric Marketing's Founder and CEO, Hannah McNaughton, was thrilled to hear about the jump from last year. The agency believes any-sized company, small or large, deserves success and the very best in digital marketing services. Metric Marketing is built on a culture of positivity, mutual respect, and collaboration. This joyful culture benefits both clients and employees by valuing people and relationships above all else.

"This award is a testament to our incredible team, as well as the phenomenal clients that we have the opportunity to serve each and every day. We have built the future we envisioned, full of joy and purpose, and I could not be more proud of the culture we have created." —Hannah McNaughton

About Metric Marketing:

Metric Marketing was founded in 2014, rooted in the belief that businesses small and large deserve marketing strategies that make a real difference. As a boutique, founder-led business, they serve a limited group of highly valued clients and boast industry-leading work in SEO, graphic design, content, web development, and ad buying. They specialize in partnering with biotech, legal, and software industries. In addition to being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest, Metric Marketing is a fourth-year recipient of Ann Arbor SPARK's FastTrack Awards.

Learn more about Metric Marketing at metricmarketing.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

