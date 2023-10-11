Metric Marketing Wins Rapid Growth Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ann Arbor SPARK honors Metric Marketing with a FastTrack award, recognizing the company's continued growth.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metric Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been presented with a FastTrack Award by Ann Arbor SPARK for the fourth year in a row. Receiving the award for the fourth year indicates that Metric Marketing hit the minimum threshold of achieving at least 20 percent increase in average revenue per year for six years straight, starting at a minimum revenue of $100,000.

Metric Marketing team receives a FastTrack Award by Ann Arbor SPARK for the fourth year in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized for our growth over the past few years," said Hannah McNaughton, CEO and Founder of Metric Marketing. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work, innovative thinking, and dedication to driving real results for our clients."

Metric Marketing first won the FastTrack Award in 2019 and has maintained its momentum of growth in the years since. Founded in 2014, Metric Marketing has grown to become one of the nation's leading digital marketing agencies, serving clients in the biotech, legal, software, and manufacturing industries.

The company believes in making complex digital marketing topics easy to understand, an approach spearheaded by McNaughton. She is a recognized thought leader in the industry, serving as a member of Forbes' Agency Council, leading SEO workshops at conferences throughout the nation, and providing digital marketing training to companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 corporations. Her unique expertise and innovative approach have fueled Metric Marketing's rapid growth and success.

"I appreciate the trust our clients have in our team and am blessed to have the opportunity to help innovative companies change the world," added McNaughton. "We're excited to keep this growth going by continuing to evolve our services, invest in our team, and build long-lasting partnerships with our clients."

Earlier this year, Metric Marketing was selected as No. 168 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest.

Contact:

Isabelle Owens

[email protected]

712-899-7446

About Metric Marketing:

Founded in 2014, Metric Marketing is a boutique, founder-led marketing agency deeply rooted in the belief that businesses, regardless of size, deserve impactful marketing strategies. Specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), website development, graphic design, content marketing, and digital advertising, they thrive on developing data-backed marketing strategies for clients in the biotech, legal, software, and manufacturing industries. Their focus on positive business principles has fueled their immense success, including recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest.

Learn more about Metric Marketing at https://www.metricmarketing.com .

