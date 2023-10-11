Metric Marketing Wins Rapid Growth Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Metric Marketing

11 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

Ann Arbor SPARK honors Metric Marketing with a FastTrack award, recognizing the company's continued growth.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metric Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been presented with a FastTrack Award by Ann Arbor SPARK for the fourth year in a row. Receiving the award for the fourth year indicates that Metric Marketing hit the minimum threshold of achieving at least 20 percent increase in average revenue per year for six years straight, starting at a minimum revenue of $100,000.

Continue Reading
Metric Marketing team receives a FastTrack Award by Ann Arbor SPARK for the fourth year in a row.
Metric Marketing team receives a FastTrack Award by Ann Arbor SPARK for the fourth year in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized for our growth over the past few years," said Hannah McNaughton, CEO and Founder of Metric Marketing. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work, innovative thinking, and dedication to driving real results for our clients."

Metric Marketing first won the FastTrack Award in 2019 and has maintained its momentum of growth in the years since. Founded in 2014, Metric Marketing has grown to become one of the nation's leading digital marketing agencies, serving clients in the biotech, legal, software, and manufacturing industries.

The company believes in making complex digital marketing topics easy to understand, an approach spearheaded by McNaughton. She is a recognized thought leader in the industry, serving as a member of Forbes' Agency Council, leading SEO workshops at conferences throughout the nation, and providing digital marketing training to companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 corporations. Her unique expertise and innovative approach have fueled Metric Marketing's rapid growth and success.

"I appreciate the trust our clients have in our team and am blessed to have the opportunity to help innovative companies change the world," added McNaughton. "We're excited to keep this growth going by continuing to evolve our services, invest in our team, and build long-lasting partnerships with our clients."

Earlier this year, Metric Marketing was selected as No. 168 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest.

Contact:
Isabelle Owens
[email protected]
712-899-7446

About Metric Marketing:

Founded in 2014, Metric Marketing is a boutique, founder-led marketing agency deeply rooted in the belief that businesses, regardless of size, deserve impactful marketing strategies. Specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), website development, graphic design, content marketing, and digital advertising, they thrive on developing data-backed marketing strategies for clients in the biotech, legal, software, and manufacturing industries. Their focus on positive business principles has fueled their immense success, including recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest.

Learn more about Metric Marketing at https://www.metricmarketing.com.

SOURCE Metric Marketing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.