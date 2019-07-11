Metric Theory Expands Leadership Team with Promotion of Amanda Ferrante to Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metric Theory, the performance digital advertising agency, announced today that SVP, Revenue Amanda Ferrante has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new position for Metric Theory. In her new role, she will continue to own Metric Theory's focus on customer satisfaction and retention while also adding business development operations under her watch. This includes identification of service improvement opportunities that help the agency's account services team deliver great performance results and customer experience.

"As CRO, Amanda will oversee and further align the operations of these great teams to identify new opportunities that will augment our growth," said Ken Baker, CEO. "Her extensive experience and proven leadership in both customer success and sales growth have been critical to our growth as an agency, and we're thrilled to have her as a part of our senior leadership team."

Ferrante has worked for Metric Theory since its founding in 2012, starting as Director of Sales, then moving into VP of Customer Success and most recently serving as SVP, Revenue. She is looking forward to continuing in this new role, stating, "I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to drive Metric Theory's business forward and align our sales and account services organizations. Through the years, I've seen our customer base evolve, and we have a lot of huge opportunities ahead of us to continue offering more services that will help them grow. I look forward to working more closely across the company to ensure we are delivering the best possible services to our amazing customers."

About Metric Theory

Metric Theory is an award-winning digital advertising agency headquartered in San Francisco, CA. With more than 120 employees in five US offices including New York City, Denver, Orange County, and Salt Lake City, Metric Theory helps their clients acquire, retain, and grow customers through performance-driven paid media strategy in search, social, programmatic, mobile app, digital video, and many other emerging digital ad platforms. The team has won accolades for both culture and innovative client strategy from Inc., Entrepreneur, Ad Age, and others, most recently being named 2019 SEM Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land. Metric Theory's clients include GoFundMe, Zenefits, Optimizely, Tradesy, and Five9. To see a more clients and stories of their work with Metric Theory, visit MetricTheory.com.

