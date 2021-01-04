MetricNet Announces Enhanced Webcast Schedule for 2021

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Support and Contact Center Benchmarking, has just announced its enhanced webcast schedule for 2021. The webcast topics for this year cover a broad range of best practices and represent MetricNet's latest research and insights into the industry's Key Success Factors.

"Many of our clients have come to rely upon these webcasts as an effective tool for training, coaching, and improving the skill sets of their service and support professionals," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "Our 2021 lineup includes replays of popular sessions presented at the annual HDI Support World, Service Desk Institute, and Service Management World conferences, as well as new topics related to Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Service Management (ESM), and effective Staffing Practices."

MetricNet's 2021 webcast lineup includes topics such as: 'The Current State of AI in Service and Support', 'Rightsizing IT Service and Support – Staffing Ratios', 'Are Your Contact Center Performance Targets on Target?', and 'Enterprise Service Management (ESM) is Here to Stay'.

"Our webcasts continue to be a huge draw for service and support professionals. Nearly 50,000 have registered for and viewed our webcasts on BrightTALK, and they are ranked among the best in the industry," said Rumburg.

For more information about MetricNet, please visit MetricNet.com

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

