MetricNet Awarded Multiple Speaking Slots at Service Desk Institute's 2020 Annual Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to facilitate a workshop and present two breakout sessions at The Service Desk Institute's 2020 annual conference in Birmingham, U.K. For those interested in attending, SDI's 33rd Annual Conference is taking place over three days from March 16-18, 2020 at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham, U.K. This event brings together IT service professionals from over 20 countries in all major industries.

On March 16, Mr. Rumburg will facilitate a half-day performance measurement and management workshop. "Empirical data shows that a mature metrics discipline is the linchpin of all success in IT Service and Support, and the most effective support organizations follow nine key success factors when maturing their metrics," said Jeff Rumburg "In this workshop, I will discuss how support organizations can go beyond KPIs for mere reporting to leveraging KPIs for continuous service improvement and, ultimately, world-class performance."

On March 17, Mr. Rumburg will present 'Enterprise Service Desk: The Greatest Opportunity in a Generation'. "Much of what is known about IT Service Management has been gained incrementally, through years of trial-and-error. But ITSM is now a relatively mature discipline that can provide a roadmap for other, non-IT services," said Jeff Rumburg "I will discuss how the budding industry of Enterprise Service Management (ESM) has an opportunity to bypass decades of trial-and-error evolution by building upon the proven success factors of ITSM."

On March 18, Mr. Rumburg will present 'The Industry's First ROI Workshop'. "Return on investment (ROI) is one of the most common and important measures of financial performance in the business world. Yet fewer than 10% of all technical support organizations utilize this critical metric," said Jeff Rumburg "In this workshop, we are going to provide IT support professionals with the tools they need to track their ROI and make the transformation from service and support as a cost center to service and support as an investable asset with a high ROI."

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named one of HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service for four consecutive years, and has served on HDI's strategic advisory board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, Intel, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

