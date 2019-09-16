MetricNet Awarded Opening Keynote at Service Desk Institute's 2019 Dubai Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Service Desk Institute has announced its speaker lineup for SDI19DXB, the second annual Service Excellence Conference for IT Service Leaders in Dubai. MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present the opening keynote at the conference. For those interested in attending, SDI19DXB is taking place Oct. 20, 2019, at The Address in Dubai Marina. With support from the SDI Middle East and North Africa teams, this event will bring together hundreds of members of the ITSM community.

Rumburg will be presenting "The Future of Service and Support – A Brave New World!" In this keynote address, he will use benchmarking data from the industry's foremost support organizations to present a vision of the service organization of the future. Attendees will take away a variety of actionable insights, including the impact AI is having on ITSM, real-world examples of workable ITIL hacks, and how shift left is evolving to a proactive seek-and-destroy capability.

"People, process and technology are converging upon a tipping point that will radically reshape the support industry of the future," said Jeff Rumburg. "ITIL 4 and the SDI Global Best Practices Service Desk Standard are game-changers when it comes to rapid process maturity. These, together with Artificial Intelligence, are going to create unprecedented opportunities, both inside and outside of IT. Those who are capable of expanding their skill sets into related markets, including enterprise services, will emerge as winners in the 21st-century service and support industry."

Those interested in hearing Rumburg speak on The Future of Service and Support should attend the morning keynote address on Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. IT professionals from across the Middle East will come together to network, listen and learn from industry leaders on the future of IT service, IT service management, digital transformation, continual improvement, ITIL4, and customer service excellence.

Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award and was named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for the last three consecutive years. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

For more information about benchmarking service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About the Service Desk Institute (SDI)

The SDI company mission is to inspire service desks to be brilliant. To achieve this mission, SDI has developed a set of goals by which it aims to inspire service desks:

To raise the quality of service delivery by valuing and embracing best practice

To create an inspiring and engaging customer experience

To invest in and empower their teams to be inspired, take action and be better

To shine by demonstrating and delivering exceptional business value

SDI sets the globally recognised best practice service desk standards that provide clear and measurable benchmarks for service desk operations and professionals. The standards are designed to encourage service desks to embrace best practices in order to raise the quality of service delivery.

