MetricNet Awarded Speaking Slot at Inaugural Service Management World Conference

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HDI has announced its speaker lineup for the inaugural Service Management World conference in Orlando, Florida. MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present both a 2-day pre-conference workshop and a break-out session at the conference. For those interested in attending, Service Management World 2018 will take place Oct. 15-17 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting "Pre-4: Succeeding With Metrics! Leveraging KPIs For Continuous Service Improvement" and "Session 305: Building a Center of Excellence: The Emory Healthcare Success Journey!". In Pre-4, a 2-day pre-conference workshop, he will share his knowledge and expertise to help students leverage and optimize KPIs to achieve continuous service improvement in their support organizations. And in Session 305, Mr. Rumburg will deliver a case study on how one prominent healthcare company leveraged industry best practices to build a Center of Excellence in IT service and support.

"Today, Emory Healthcare is one of the top-performing support organizations in the healthcare industry," said Jeff Rumburg. "By maturing their metrics, adopting ITIL processes such as incident and change management, and creating a system of performance scorecards, Emory Healthcare broke the cycle of reactivity, and transformed its support organization into a Center of Excellence."

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg present the Emory Healthcare case study should attend Session 305 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at 3:15 p.m., and those interested in attending the Succeeding with Metrics workshop should register on the Service Management World website. All those involved in the planning, delivery and support of IT services, and the fundamental concepts behind service management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior-Level VPs and Directors, Managers, CIOs and CTOs.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named one of HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for 2016 and 2017, and has served on HDI's strategic advisory board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, Intel, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

Founded in 1989, HDI is the first membership association and certification body created for the service and support industry. Since then, HDI has remained the source for professional development by offering the resources needed to promote organization-wide success through exceptional customer service. We do this by facilitating collaboration and networking, hosting acclaimed conferences and events, producing renowned publications and research, certifying and training thousands of professionals each year, and connecting solution providers with practitioners. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

