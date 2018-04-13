MetricNet Delivers Enterprise Service Desk Presentation at the 2018 HDI Conference

MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 604, 'The Enterprise Service Desk: The Greatest Opportunity In A Generation!', at the Annual HDI Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the 26th consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual HDI Conference & Expo.

In this presentation, Mr. Rumburg offered a leadership model for IT to expand the reach of service management to non-IT enterprise services. It illustrated how IT can lead the way to mature service management for non-IT services, and success factors for the emerging enterprise service desk.

"Most company services, including human resources and facilities management, still operate with ad-hoc processes and little understanding of key success factors," said Rumburg. "They simply do not operate under the same service management paradigm as IT. Herein lies an enormous opportunity for IT Service and Support professionals to provide leadership and enhance their careers by imparting the lessons of mature IT service management to non-IT enterprise services."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg will also be co-presenting Session 701, 'TECHTalk With Rae Ann And Rumburg', on Friday, April 13, 2018. Additionally, he facilitated 'Succeeding with Metrics', a new interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Monday, April 9, 2018 and Tuesday, April 10, 2018; demonstrated MetricNet and HDI's co-branded Peer Group Service Desk Benchmark at the Solutions Spotlight on Wednesday, April 11, 2018; and presented Session 302, 'Leveraging Metrics to Take Southwest Airlines to a Higher Plane', on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for 2016 and 2017, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such well-known companies as American Express, Hewlett-Packard, General Motors, and IBM.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of more than 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

Founded in 1989, HDI is the first membership association and certification body created for the technical service and support industry. Since then, HDI has remained the source for professional development by offering the resources needed to promote organization-wide success through exceptional customer service. In other words, we help professionals in service management better serve customers. We do this by facilitating collaboration and networking, hosting acclaimed conferences and events, producing renowned publications and research, certifying and training thousands of professionals each year, and connecting solution providers with practitioners. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc, an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metricnet-delivers-enterprise-service-desk-presentation-at-the-2018-hdi-conference-300628832.html

SOURCE MetricNet, LLC

Related Links

http://www.metricnet.com

