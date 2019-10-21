MetricNet Delivers Keynote Address on the Future of Service and Support at Service Desk Institute's 2019 Dubai Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented the Sunday morning keynote, 'The Future of Service and Support – A Brave New World!', at the 2nd Annual Service Excellence Conference for IT Service Leaders in Dubai. In the presentation, Mr. Rumburg used benchmarking data from the industry's foremost support organizations to present a vision of the service organization of the future. He shared a variety of actionable insights, including the impact AI is having on ITSM, real-world examples of workable ITIL hacks, and how shift left is evolving to include a proactive seek-and-destroy capability.

"My goal for this keynote was to paint an uplifting, optimistic picture of service and support – one that is representative of unlimited opportunity," said Jeff Rumburg. "I believe, for those that work in service and support, it is a brave new world in the most positive sense. There's a convergence of people, process and technology today that represents an enormous opportunity for service and support professionals to bring their leadership to this industry and dramatically accelerate their careers."

SDI's Service Excellence Conference brought together hundreds of IT professionals from across the Middle East to network, listen and learn from industry leaders on the future of IT service, IT service management, digital transformation, continual improvement, ITIL4, and customer service excellence. Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award and was named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for the last three consecutive years. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About the Service Desk Institute (SDI)

The SDI company mission is to inspire service desks to be brilliant. To achieve this mission SDI has developed a set of goals by which it aims to inspire service desks:

To raise the quality of service delivery by valuing and embracing best practice

To create an inspiring and engaging customer experience

To invest in and empower their teams to be inspired, take action and be better

To shine by demonstrating and delivering exceptional business value

SDI sets the globally recognized best practice service desk standards that provide clear and measurable benchmarks for service desk operations and professionals. The standards are designed to encourage service desks to embrace best practices in order to raise the quality of service delivery.

