MetricNet Delivers Presentation on Customer Care ROI at ICMI's Contact Center Expo 2018

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 405, 'Maximizing the ROI of Customer Care', at the Annual ICMI Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL. In the presentation, Mr. Rumburg defined ROI as it applies to different types of contact centers, including service, sales, and collections. Additionally, he provided a simple methodology for computing ROI for the contact center, and shared ROI data that has been computed from more than 200 contact centers worldwide.

"Most companies, business units, and departments track ROI on an ongoing basis, and use this metric not only to make intelligent investment decisions, but to justify their very existence." said Jeff Rumburg. "Unfortunately ROI remains an abstraction to most in the contact center industry. Fewer than 20% of all Contact Centers utilize this critical metric. Yet it's no secret that the most mature Contact Centers are the ones who adopt and adhere to a strict ROI approach to Customer Care."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg will also presented Session 606, '2018 Contact Center Benchmarking Results - See How You Stack Up!', on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for 2016 and 2017, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such well-known companies as American Express, Hewlett- Packard, General Motors, and IBM.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is a part of UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

