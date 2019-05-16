MetricNet Delivers Presentation on Managing the Contact Center as a Business at ICMI's Contact Center Expo 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and managing partner of MetricNet, presented Session 705, "The Profit Center Motive - Managing the Contact Center as a Business!," at the Annual ICMI Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the presentation, Mr. Rumburg illustrated with case studies, a series of business metrics that can be used to quantify and communicate the profitability of a contact center. Additionally, he explained the paradigm shift that is necessary for any contact center that aspires to realize the benefits of operating as a true business.

"Many of the contact centers we benchmark struggle to gain visibility and credibility within the enterprise. This forces most to operate at a subsistence level, as mere cost centers, and makes it nearly impossible for the contact center to deliver effective solutions because they lack the resources to achieve high performance," said Jeff Rumburg. "By adopting a profit center mindset, and operating like a true business, contact centers can attract funding, headcount, technology and other resources based on their internal profitability."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg also presented Session 106, "It's an Omnichannel World - The Brave New World of Omnichannel Agents!," on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years and has served on HDI's strategic advisory board. He is co-founder and managing partner of MetricNet LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in contact center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only, company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 contact center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers and consultants are committed to helping companies raise the strategic value of their contact center, optimize their operations and improve their customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world.

