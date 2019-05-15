MetricNet Delivers Presentation on Omnichannel Customer Care at ICMI's Contact Center Expo 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 106, 'It's an Omnichannel World - The Brave New World of Omnichannel Agents!', at the Annual ICMI Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In the presentation, Mr. Rumburg shared the key success factors for omnichannel customer care. Additionally, he used case study examples to demonstrate the correlation between omnichannel agents and a culture of fanatical customer service that has direct business benefits.

"An increasing number of contact centers are developing Omnichannel Agents with expanded skill sets that include the ability to resolve complex issues in an omnichannel environment, a deep understanding of performance metrics, and a knack for generating positive ROI," said Jeff Rumburg. "Those who have successfully undertaken this transformation report lower overall costs, quicker resolution times, and much higher customer satisfaction levels."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg will also present Session 705, 'The Profit-Center Mentality – Managing Contact Centers as a Business!', on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

