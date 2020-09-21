MetricNet Publishes 2020 Job Satisfaction and Employee Retention Report

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet has published the results of its 2020 Job Satisfaction and Employee Retention Survey. The complete 100+ page report is now available for immediate download via MetricNet's website. This report contains insights from 369 working professionals in the United States and more than 140 verbatim quotes from respondents that detail their thoughts on how employers can improve job satisfaction and retention. For over 30 years, organizations from all industries have used MetricNet's research to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership.

"One of the most prominent challenges I hear when I'm speaking to those in leadership roles is employee attrition. So, one goal of this research was to find out exactly what factors are driving employee tenure and retention in 2020," said Angela Irizarry, President of MetricNet. "Historically, coaching, training, and career pathing have topped the list as the strongest drivers of job satisfaction, but this research revealed that there are significant variations based on employee demographics. It turns out that the drivers of job satisfaction, tenure, and retention change significantly based on factors such as generation, industry, household income, and time on the job."

MetricNet's 2020 Job Satisfaction and Employee Retention Report addresses 8 core topics including:

Work/Life Balance

Workplace Atmosphere

Training Opportunities

Willingness to Recommend Employer to Friends and Family

Feedback and Coaching

Career Pathing and Advancement

Overall Job Satisfaction

Gamification and Productivity

Survey results are synthesized globally as well as by role (i.e., customer facing or non-customer facing), time on job, annual household income, age range, and by industry (e.g., Consumer Products/Retail, Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, Travel/Hospitality, etc.).

Additionally, MetricNet's analysts leveraged all structured and unstructured data when developing the report, and the corresponding observations and conclusions reflect this holistic approach. For example, respondents were asked, "What could, or should employers focus on to improve overall job satisfaction?" This was a free form field that was synthesized into the top 9 responses. To ensure proper context, the report also includes more than 140 verbatim quotes that yield additional insights into the free form data.

For more information about this report and to see sample pages, please visit MetricNet.com/RetentionReport or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

