MetricNet to Present New Research on AI and ESM at Service Management World

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present MetricNet's latest research on Enterprise Service Management (ESM) as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in IT Service and Support at the 2021 Service Management World Digital Conference. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Service Management World 2021 will take place July 21-22.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 302: "How an Enterprise Service Desk Can Improve All Aspects of Customer Care" on Wednesday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and Session 403: "AI in Service and Support: The Future is Now" on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m. In Session 302, Mr. Rumburg will discuss how 50 years of ITSM experience can be leveraged to drive dramatic performance improvements for non-IT services, and enable them to achieve a level of maturity in weeks or months that took IT decades of incremental, trial-and-error effort to achieve. And in Session 403, he will share how one FORTUNE company leveraged AI to shift left, improve the customer experience, and dramatically reduce their Total Cost of Ownership. All those involved in the planning, delivery and support of IT services, and the fundamental concepts behind service management, are encouraged to attend.

"Massive computing power, combined with data science, has allowed the discovery of insights that would otherwise escape even the most experienced IT support professional," said Jeff Rumburg of AI. "All the data that has been sitting, largely unused, for years or even decades in ITSM systems, knowledge bases, phone systems, remote control tools, and other technologies can now be unlocked by data science to produce actionable insights that yield the long-awaited benefits of AI!"

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

