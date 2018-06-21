MetricNet's Jeff Rumburg to Speak at FUSION 2018

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUSION 18 has announced its speaker lineup for this year's annual conference in St. Louis, Missouri. MetricNet is pleased to announce that, for the fifth consecutive year, Jeff Rumburg, managing partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker. Jeff has been invited to present in two major tracks at the conference, including "Starting your IT Transformation" and "Capitalizing on your Service Management Investment." There were over 400 speaker proposal submissions for the FUSION 18 Conference, making the selection process very difficult and highly competitive. For those interested in attending, FUSION 18 is happening Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch in St. Louis.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting "The 80/20 Rule for Service and Support KPIs - The Metrics of Success" and "From Cost Center to Value Center in IT Service Management," a panel discussion with Dale Landowski, a principal consultant at Cask. In the "Starting your IT Transformation" track, he will discuss the importance of adopting a holistic approach to performance measurement and management and demonstrate how Key Performance Indicators can be used as a competitive weapon to drive world-class performance. And in the "Capitalizing on your Service Management Investment" track, Mr. Rumburg and Mr. Landowski will challenge the way attendees think about IT Service Management (ITSM) and discuss the strategic linkage to IT Financial Management (ITFM) that will provide organizations with an innovative, value-centric paradigm for managing IT service and support.

"Most organizations treat IT Service Management as a mere cost center - a necessary cost of doing business. But an increasing number of progressive companies have turned that paradigm upside down and now manage ITSM as a value center," said Jeff Rumburg. "For the 'Capitalizing on your Service Management Investment' track, I will provide empirical data demonstrating that, when managed as a value center, the true potential of IT Service Management can be leveraged to achieve a strategic competitive advantage for the enterprise."

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on The Metrics of Success should attend the breakout session on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., and those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on Managing ITSM as a Value Center should attend the panel discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. All those involved in the planning, delivery and support of IT services and the fundamental concepts behind service management are encouraged to attend. This includes service delivery managers, senior-level VPs and directors, CIOs and CTOs.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award and was named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for 2016 and 2017. He is co-founder and managing partner of MetricNet LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such well-known companies as American Express, Hewlett- Packard, General Motors and IBM.

For more information about benchmarking service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About itSMF USA

itSMF USA, a chapter of itSMF International, is the independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the U.S. A not-for-profit organization, itSMF is a prominent player in the on-going development of IT Service Management professionals and the promotion of IT Service Management (ITSM) best practices, standards and qualifications in the United States. This network of industry professionals, white papers, webinars, podcasts, conferences and other resources creates an opportunity for ITSM professionals and their organizations to connect, learn and grow. Come be part of the IT Service Management profession. Learn more at itsmfusa.org.

About FUSION

FUSION, independently hosted by itSMF USA, is the event for service management professionals to come together to chart new paths and to discover solutions to challenges faced when implementing virtualization, the cloud, mobility, security, SaaS and more. During this conference, attendees will connect with other peers in the ITSM space to learn best practices through a collaborative platform as approximately 1,600 industry professionals gather under one roof. Learn more at sm-fusion.com.

