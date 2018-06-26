MetricNet's Jeff Rumburg to Speak at ICMI's Contact Center Demo 2018

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICMI has announced its speaker lineup for this year's annual demo and conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. MetricNet is pleased to announce that, for the second consecutive year, Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker. Jeff has been invited to present in two major tracks at the conference, including "Elevate Your Leadership" and "Achieve Metrics Nirvana." There were hundreds of speaker proposal submissions for ICMI's Contact Center Demo 2018, making the selection process very difficult and highly competitive. For those interested in attending, ICMI's Contact Center Demo 2018 is taking place Nov. 12-14, 2018 at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting "A New World Order – Managing Your Contact Center as a Business!" and "Turbocharge Your Metrics with Benchmarking!" In the Elevate Your Leadership track, he will present case studies and benchmarking data that illustrate a proven approach for managing the contact center as a business, and demonstrate how progressive organizations transform their contact centers from a mere cost of doing business into a strategic source of competitive advantage. In the Achieve Metrics Nirvana track, Mr. Rumburg will demonstrate through case studies how benchmarking enables contact centers to optimize their performance. He will discuss the Benchmarking Methodology, define the KPIs used for benchmarking, and provide performance data from MetricNet's 2018 Contact Center Benchmark.

"Most contact centers are unaware of the business metrics that must be leveraged to make the transformation from cost center to value center," said Jeff Rumburg. "For the Elevate Your Leadership track, I will provide empirical data demonstrating how contact centers can effectively measure, quantify and communicate the ROI of customer care."

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on managing the contact center as a business should attend his session on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., and those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on benchmarking should attend his session on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior Level VPs and Directors, New and Experienced Managers, Team Leaders and Supervisors, Customer Support Professionals and Industry Analysts.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named one of HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for 2016 and 2017, and has served on HDI's strategic advisory board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, Intel, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals — from frontline agents to executives — who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is a part of UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

