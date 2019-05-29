MetricNet's Jeff Rumburg to Speak at the 2019 ICMI Contact Center Connections Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet, the global leader in contact center benchmarking, is pleased to announce that, for the third consecutive year, Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker at ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019, formerly known as ICMI Contact Center Demo, in Chicago, Illinois. The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, invited Mr. Rumburg to present in two major tracks at the conference, including "Master Your Metrics" and "Supercharge Your Strategy." There were hundreds of speaker proposal submissions for ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019, making the selection process very difficult and highly competitive.

For those interested in attending, ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 will take place October 28-30, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: ICMI.com/Contact-Center-Connections.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 101: Are Your Performance Targets on Target?, Session 603: From Good to Great in 9 Months: Kinecta Credit Union's Success Journey [CASE STUDY], and he has also been selected to participate in a panel discussion in Session 301: Ask the Experts: Mastering Your Metrics.

In the Master Your Metrics track, he will share a case study from one of the largest insurance companies in the world on how performance targets transformed both the culture and performance of their contact center. In the Supercharge Your Strategy track, Mr. Rumburg will share a case study from one of the nation's most successful credit unions on how they reduced handle time by 40 seconds, increased their IVR containment rate by 12 percentage points, reduced cost per contact by nearly 25%, and increased member satisfaction to the best in the industry!

"Setting performance targets is crucial for managing and measuring contact center performance, but fewer than 50% of contact centers have assigned performance targets for their KPIs," said Jeff Rumburg. "In Session 101, I will provide a downloadable template and industry benchmarks for FCR, cost per contact, customer satisfaction and service levels. Attendees at this interactive workshop will leave with a unique set of performance targets for their contact centers based on industry benchmarks!"

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on setting performance targets should attend his session on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:15 p.m., those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on mastering metrics should attend the panel discussion on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 3:45 p.m., and those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg present the credit union case study should attend his session on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend. This includes senior level VPs and directors, new and experienced managers, team leaders and supervisors, customer support professionals and industry analysts.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the Fortune 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018, combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

