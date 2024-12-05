Metricool Launches Bluesky Social Integration: A New Era for Decentralized Community Building

One of the first social media management tools to incorporate Bluesky Social, a decentralized microblogging social network, for social media managers, content creators, and small business owners to manage their online communities in a single space

MADRID, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricool , a global social media management platform, is taking social media strategy to the next level with the launch of its Bluesky Social integration. Free and Premium Metricool users can now schedule, manage and auto-publish "skeets" - Bluesky's signature posts - alongside other social platforms, creating a centralized hub for community engagement.

Since its beta release in February 2023, Bluesky Social has steadily increased its user base, now reaching over 23.1 million users . Metricool helps users capitalize on the platform's growing popularity, particularly as creators and brands continue to expand and explore new platforms to connect with their followers. With a robust multiposting feature, Metricool's dashboard empowers users to craft content tailored for diverse audiences while embracing the possibilities of decentralized social media. Following Threads' decentralization, Bluesky's AT Protocol allows users and application developers to interoperate networks, set up open-source frameworks, and host data servers. Similar to Threads, decentralized networks offer brands cross-communication and promotion opportunities.

Decentralized platforms like Bluesky provide open APIs and data portability, offering unparalleled flexibility for brands and creators. Unlike other platform's restrictive and costly API, Bluesky encourages developer innovation, which has led to a thriving ecosystem of tools and users. Metricool's integration allows users to:

Schedule "Skeets" with Ease: Plan and auto-publish text or image-based posts directly from the Metricool dashboard allowing users to organize content and engage their audience with high-quality visuals and conversations alike.

Plan and auto-publish text or image-based posts directly from the Metricool dashboard allowing users to organize content and engage their audience with high-quality visuals and conversations alike. Centralize Multi-Platform Strategies: Use the multiposting feature to schedule content across multiple platforms while customizing for each audience.

Use the multiposting feature to schedule content across multiple platforms while customizing for each audience. Save Time and Enhance Creativity: With Bluesky alongside other networks, users can focus more on crafting high-quality, engaging posts instead of switching between apps.

"We've seen a strong interest in Bluesky the past few weeks with social media users making the switch from X to the newly discovered platform," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and Co-Founder of Metricool. "Metricool received an immense amount of inbound requests from social media managers, industry professionals and agencies to add Bluesky to our platform to help them schedule and track content. This proves it's gaining traction and won't be slowing down as we head into 2025. At Metricool, we listen to our customers' feedback and monitor industry trends to ensure our tools are up to speed. We look forward to seeing how our Bluesky integration will impact social media campaigns for businesses and influencers of all sizes."

The Bluesky integration is available for Free and Premium Metricool users, enabling all creators and brands of all sizes to execute a marketing strategy and build a community on this platform. By centralizing social media management, Metricool further empowers social media managers, agencies, and business owners time to focus on business actions and community engagement.

To explore Metricool's Bluesky integration and other features, sign up at Metricool or download the app on iOS and Android.

About Metricool

Metricool is a social media and online ad management platform that serves more than 2.4 million professionals, agencies, and brands in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, and Latin America. They help social media managers simplify tasks, automate processes, and unify tools to plan and execute successful campaigns. Metricool is a trusted partner of global brands including Louis Vuitton, David Guetta, Adidas, H&M, Costco, etc.

To learn more, visit metricool.com .

