Metricool Unleashes Advanced Features for Social Media Managers and Marketers to Supercharge and Track Campaigns with Precision

Following Metricool's Threads API integration and AI Social Media Assistant launch, the platform is upgrading its AI capabilities and releasing new integrations across LinkedIn, Google Drive, and Canva

MADRID, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricool , a social media management platform, has announced a lineup of new features for brands, creators, and agencies to reach new audiences across different platforms and access social performance metrics. These features include LinkedIn Personal Page Analytics, AI Social Media Assistant update, and integrations with Google Drive and Canva to help users improve their social media strategies and stay ahead of trends.

With 5 billion people on the world's most popular social media platforms today, marketers are keen on exploring new avenues to strengthen and track their campaigns. Metricool's 2024 Social Media Networks Study found LinkedIn's engagement rate for brands increased nearly 30% and expects it to continue to grow. With Metricool's LinkedIn Personal Page Analytics feature, social media managers can connect their client accounts and analyze growth and content performance instantly. This will enable them to understand what content their audiences resonate with and build on future posts.

"Metricool has a unique global lens on the social media landscape and our teams work cohesively to understand what social media managers, marketers, and creators need to reach their goals," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and Co-Founder of Metricool. "We are consistently developing software and improving product accessibility based on real-time user feedback, industry trends, and digital evolution. With feature additions such as Google Drive integration and LinkedIn analytics, we provide users with a comprehensive platform to evaluate, schedule, and continue to create valuable content, in less time."

In addition to Metricool's new LinkedIn Personal Page Analytics, the platform's upgrade to its AI tool and new integrations with Google Drive and Canva will include:

Enhanced AI Social Media Assistant: Provide new caption recommendations for future content based on the top-performing posts in Metricool's analytics dashboard. This is an expansion of the AI tool's capabilities - creating engaging posts, reusing and optimizing content, adapting tones to target audiences, and increasing conversions with CTAs and hashtag suggestions.

Google Drive: Connected media bank for their Google Drive assets folder and schedule content directly from Metricool.

Connected media bank for their Google Drive assets folder and schedule content directly from Metricool. Canva: Direct access to Canva account to easily pull designs and schedule within Metricool.

The new capabilities and updates come after Metricool released a Threads API integration and AI Social Media Assistant in June 2024. Users can schedule Threads posts, create auto lists, analyze metrics, and create and schedule custom reports. Metricool has seen over 12,000 Threads accounts added to their dashboards, and around 104,500 posts have been scheduled since the launch late last month. The AI Social Media Assistant is powered by natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to help enhance social media content creation and optimization.

"Metricool has revolutionized my workflow by saving me countless hours in content planning and publishing," said Latasha James, Social Media Entrepreneur and Podcaster. "Its intuitive content calendar, seamless auto-publish feature, and comprehensive analytics have been invaluable. I can effortlessly reference my clients' social media insights and auto-send monthly reports. Metricool's dashboard is truly game-changing, empowering me to effortlessly enhance and expand both my own and my client's social platforms."

Metricool is working with social media managers and marketers from McDonalds, Alexander McQueen, Warner Music Group, Volvo, and other major brands and creators globally. The new features will be available to customers in July and August 2024. The company plans to unveil additional capabilities later this year, including Adobe Express analytics and new AI developments.

About Metricool

Metricool is a social media and online ad management platform that serves more than 2 million professionals, agencies, and brands in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, and Latin America. They help social media managers simplify tasks, automate processes, and unify tools to plan and execute successful campaigns. Metricool is a trusted partner of global brands including Louis Vuitton, David Guetta, Adidas, H&M, Costco, etc.

