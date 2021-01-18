MetricStream Accelerates Growth in Asia Pacific with Hiring of Managing Director of APAC, Based in Singapore

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) products and solutions, today announced Aravind Varadharajan as Managing Director of Asia Pacific based in Singapore. As part of the company's continued expansion in APAC where organizations are adopting digital services faster than ever before, they named Aravind to lead the entire region covering customer needs to provide comprehensive solutions for Integrated Risk Management.

New MetricStream Executive

Aravind is a highly seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience across sales and business management in Japan, ASEAN and global markets across multiple business verticals. Prior to joining MetricStream, Aravind was Managing Director – Sales of Intelligent Cloud and Infrastructure at Accenture, leading the cloud business across the APAC region.

"The year 2021 heralds a new moment where the focus on resiliency, compliance and proactive risk management is going to be at the core of many business decisions. I am delighted to join and lead MetricStream in Asia Pacific and offer MetricStream's cloud platform and cutting-edge solutions to the broad base of companies in the region to meet their critical requirements of GRC," says Arvind.

MetricStream offers an enterprise wide GRC approach that empowers a culture of proactive risk and compliance management through a comprehensive suite of solutions enabling customers to address risks, operational governance, and regulatory mandates. Their innovative product roadmap for the M7 Integrated Risk Platform has won them analyst citations, broadened their industry and geographic outreach and poised them for aggressive growth.

John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer at MetricStream adds, "Aravind joins us at a critical juncture, not just for MetricStream but for the GRC space overall. The digital disruption for all industries has been massive and add to it the regulatory changes that are being proposed, making this an unprecedented need for GRC solutions." He further added, "I am pleased to welcome Aravind with his deep knowledge of the region and customer needs, to help them through MetricStream's market leading software products."

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time, risk-aware business decisions. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Press contact

Chris McKie

Director, Analyst Relations & Influencer Marketing

408-630-9843

[email protected]

SOURCE MetricStream, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.metricstream.com

