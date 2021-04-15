MetricStream Accelerates Growth in Asia-Pacific with Hiring of Regional Head of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and integrated risk management products and solutions, today announced Michel Feijen, based in Singapore, has joined the company as Regional Head of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. As part of the company's continued expansion in Asia-Pacific where organizations are adopting digital services faster than ever, Michel will lead sales for the Southeast Asia region, solving customer needs for integrated risk management solutions.

Michel Feijen Joins MetricStream

Michel is a highly seasoned business leader with over 25 years sales and business management experience, including multiple business verticals throughout China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Prior to joining MetricStream, Michel was the Sales Director Digital Transformation ASEAN at DXC Technology, enabling clients to unlock new business value through digital transformation.

"As digital transformation gains momentum, the need for managing business risk and compliance in a fast-changing business environment is becoming more important than ever," said Michel Feijen, Regional Head of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at MetricStream. "I am excited to be joining the Asia-Pacific MetricStream team, and expand our local presence in the Southeast Asia region, helping customers succeed on their digital transformation journey with the MetricStream Platform and cutting-edge GRC solutions."

MetricStream empowers organizations to manage both current and emerging risks across geopolitical, digital, strategic, third-party, cybersecurity and compliance areas. MetricStream solutions and comprehensive suite of products accelerate growth and drive risk-aware decisions, allowing businesses to thrive on risk.

"Michel joins us at a critical juncture, not just for MetricStream but for the overall GRC market. Massive digital disruption coupled with the myriad of proposed regulatory changes makes this an unprecedented time for businesses to deploy GRC solutions," said Aravind Varadharajan, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at MetricStream. "I am pleased to welcome Michel with his deep knowledge of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong to help our clients in this region leverage MetricStream's market-leading offerings."

