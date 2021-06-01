MetricStream and SmarTek21 Announce Partnership to Provide AI Powered Virtual Agents to Engage the Frontline in GRC

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the largest independent market leader in enterprise cloud products for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management (IRM), and SmarTek21, a global technology solutions company that provides data and AI services and software, today announced a partnership to offer customers an enhanced AI-powered virtual agent experience on the MetricStream Platform and products. The SmarTek21 SmartBotHub AI-powered conversational chatbot, provides a conversational interface for frontline users to flag observations on potential risks, anomalies, and deviations. This empowers organizations to thrive on risk in a pandemic hobbled world.

The volume and velocity of interconnected risks, and the increasing need for harmonization and aggregation, have made the involvement of frontline stakeholders critical to the proactive mitigation of risks. With risk and compliance increasingly becoming everyone's business, MetricStream and SmarTek21's joint offering will provide an ideal mechanism to foster a risk aware culture across the organization.

"We are excited to bring additional AI innovation to our customers through our partnership with SmarTek21," said Michael Johnson, SVP of Global Partners and Alliances of MetricStream. "With the virtual agent, our products will provide customers extended frontline engagement capabilities to identify and manage risks in real time," Michael added.

SmarTek21's industry-leading SmartBotHub platform has been recognized by Gartner for two years in a row as one of the industry's leading Conversational AI platforms. SmartBotHub helps users navigate and interact with information with greater personalization and context.

"SmarTek21 is delighted to partner with MetricStream, the innovative market leader in GRC", said Brad Rickman, CEO of SmarTek21. "Together, we will offer AI powered products that make it easy for organizations to manage risk and compliance effectively. By utilizing our SmartBotHub platform, with its advanced natural language and AI capabilities, all stakeholders including the frontline can safeguard brand reputation and accelerate performance."

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About SmarTek21

SmarTek21 is a global technology solutions company that provides data and AI services and software to help ensure that businesses can employ data as a strategic asset and as the foundation of a dramatically improved ability to engage with their customers. SmarTek21's flagship conversational AI and data management solutions help transform the relationship between an organization and its data so that users - both internal and external - can more naturally interact with applications, services, and brands through text and even voice with greater context, richness, and personalization. In doing so, SmarTek21 helps its clients to compete and thrive in a data-driven world. Founded in 2006, SmarTek21 is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. www.smartek21.com .

