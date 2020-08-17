MetricStream Cited as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, a market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)/Integrated Risk Management (IRM), today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management. MetricStream was one of 15 risk management technology providers that were evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

MetricStream believes this recognition validates its ITGRC/Cyber Risk offerings, confidence of customers, and innovative capabilities. MetricStream distinguishes itself from the market with a very strong vision of leading organizations on their IT/Cyber journey, frameworks to quantify cyber risks, helping communicate their impact in terms of monetary value, and the tools for automated risk assessment. As organizations respond to high velocity risks and develop resilient IT and cybersecurity programs, the solution's native support for machine learning, natural language processing and automation, strengthen management of IT risks, threats, compliance, and policies. In addition, the IT Risk portfolio of applications is on the same market leading Integrated Risk Management platform with other use cases like Operational and Enterprise Risk, BCM, Policy Management, Third Party Management, Regulatory and Corporate Compliance, Audit Management and Quality Management. This allows organizations to tie IT Risk very closely to other risk themes to provide organizations the ability to respond and proactively manage risks in context of the business impact.

"We're delighted to be recognized again as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management," says Gaurav Kapoor, COO, MetricStream. "The pandemic has changed the way risk is perceived by organizations today. No longer is it just the responsibility of a few. This citation validates our work and vision that enables risk owners from different parts of the organization to voluntarily submit anomalies and observations to be considered for risk assessment or incident analysis. These enhancements help our customers address challenges they face in staying on top of all exposures or material information that influence risk decision making."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

