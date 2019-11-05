MetricStream Creates 'Office of the CEO' Led by Andy Diggelmann and Gaurav Kapoor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the leading independent provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management (IRM) announced today the creation of the 'Office of the CEO' led by Andreas Diggelmann, interim CEO, and Gaurav Kapoor, COO. Mikael Hagstroem, previously CEO, has decided to pursue another opportunity to follow his interest in IoT. Mikael will continue to serve as a member of the MetricStream Board.

Andy Diggelmann has been the EVP and CTO at MetricStream responsible for products, engineering, and consulting. He has played a critical role in driving continued product innovation as well as enabling customers to accelerate their adoption of the MetricStream M7 Platform and Applications Cloud.

Gaurav Kapoor, COO MetricStream, has been involved with the company since its inception. As the COO, Gaurav has been responsible for Go-to-Market strategy, including sales, marketing, communities, the partner and alliances ecosystem and geographic expansion.

"Speaking on behalf of the MetricStream Board, I see strong opportunities ahead of us in the GRC and IRM markets," said MetricStream Executive Chairman, Gunjan Sinha. "With Andy and Gaurav leading MetricStream, and with continued focus and commitment from our employees, MetricStream is well placed to continue its leadership in GRC and IRM."

The GRC and IRM markets are evolving where rapid digitization and changing business models are creating a paradigm shift in the way companies look at risk. The next chapter will be driven by the need for a common platform to define and manage multiple risks, tying them to business performance, enabling organizations to "Perform with Integrity ™". MetricStream's M7 GRC and IRM platform, leverages AI technology to enable continuous monitoring, creating a common taxonomy that engages the front line, making the organization agile.

MetricStream has been a leader in the GRC and IRM space for over 15 years, innovating and shaping the GRC market to deliver value to customers. The last few years have been exciting as the company's M7 Cloud platform has been adopted successfully by customers across industries. MetricStream's focus on customer adoption and success, product innovation, and collaboration with its growing partner network, places it firmly on the path to address the future of the GRC and IRM industry.

