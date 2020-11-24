MetricStream Earns Audit and GRC Category Wins in Chartis Research RiskTech100 Study

­­­SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management, today announced that it earned two category wins for Audit and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), in the Chartis Research RiskTech100® - an annual evaluation of the leading global risk and compliance technology providers. Learn more

"For multiple reasons, global enterprises today face disruptions that a year ago were hard to imagine. The security, operational and regulatory landscape has dramatically changed, creating unparalleled demands on risk and compliance professionals," said Gaurav Kapoor, COO, MetricStream. "Validation of having the best solutions for Audit as well as Governance, Risk and Compliance, is a testament to MetricStream's value, innovation and customer-oriented approach in the market."

"GRC is gaining renewed importance across financial markets, creating new possibilities for focused firms," said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "By strengthening its third-party and IT risk business, and expanding beyond its core banking area, MetricStream is positioning itself well to capitalize on growing OpsTech and cyber opportunities."

MetricStream Internal Audit Management – Category Winner for Audit

MetricStream Internal Audit Management built on the M7 Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design, enables enterprise auditors to drive agile internal audit programs that are aligned with organizational goals, while preserving stakeholder trust. With it, time spent on sifting through mountains of data to mine insights is significantly reduced. Internal Audit Management makes life simple, enhances productivity, and optimizes opportunities to accelerate business performance.

MetricStream Enterprise GRC Solution – Category Winner for Governance, Risk and Compliance

MetricStream Enterprise GRC Solution, also built on the M7 Integrated Risk Platform, cuts across organizational silos, enabling a holistic and collaborative approach to GRC. Risk and Compliance data from across the enterprise and third-party vendors can be effectively rolled-up and transformed into actionable business intelligence to support risk-aware decision-making. With support for mobility, real-time reporting, advanced risk analytics, and regulatory notifications, the solution is comprehensively designed to meet the GRC needs of today's complex, global enterprises and their extended ecosystems.

The latest iteration of Chartis Research's market leading RiskTech100 report is available here.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and explainable AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time risk-aware business decisions. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

