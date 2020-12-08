MetricStream Enables Organizations to Mitigate Compliance Risks with Enhanced Intelligent Regulatory Content Libraries, Delivered on Its Integrated Risk Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), announced enhanced Intelligent Content Libraries in the release of the latest version of M7 Integrated Risk Platform. Intelligent Content Libraries will enable customers to adopt simple, agile, and intelligent approaches to proactively address the changing workforce, embedding regulatory changes, and instilling a culture of compliance. Learn more.

MetricStream Intelligent Content Libraries

Regulatory Change is a top compliance challenge according to the Cost of Compliance Report 2020, (TRRI), noting that 217 regulatory updates were captured in a day from over 1000 regulatory bodies. Moreover, the growing expectations of a changing workforce has compelled organizations to adapt, create a culture of risk-aware decision making, inclusion, and compliance to succeed in an environment where risk is permeating through all levels of the organization.

Gaining real-time updated intelligence, alleviates these challenges across the extended enterprise. MetricStream has invested and innovated within an ecosystem of partners which include Dow Jones Risk & Compliance , Shared Assessments, BitSight, Unified Compliance and Compliance.ai that provides real-time intelligent, contextual content across different industries and jurisdictions.

"It's a world of instant information. Our customers need real-time contextual content, on the go, to pivot and quickly adapt to the volume and velocity of risks, while building resilience and strengthening performance." said Andreas Diggelmann, CTO at MetricStream. "Intelligent Content Libraries combined with our Integrated Risk Platform, empower all stakeholders including the frontline to participate in a risk-aware and compliant decision-making culture."

Intelligent Content Libraries offer the latest regulatory updates, sanction lists, cybersecurity ratings, politically exposed persons, adverse media, watch lists, credit checks, security ratings, and Country Corruption Index. Compliance teams can subscribe to and leverage regulatory and risk intelligence content directly within the M7 Integrated Risk Platform to assess the impact of regulatory changes on related policies, processes and controls. Risk intelligence alerts from content providers enhance visibility enabling organizations to take better risk-aware business decisions.

As the world adapts to the New Normal and changing workforce, organizations have accelerated their digital transformation of governance, risk, and compliance functions. The M7 Integrated Risk Platform unites data from across organizations and from the intelligent content ecosystem, removes information silos, accelerates the efficiency of risk, compliance, and cyber-risk programs, and serves as a single source of truth for real-time, risk-aware decision making.

