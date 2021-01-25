MetricStream Enhances Focus on Channel and Alliances with Hiring of New Global Leader

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and integrated risk management products and solutions, today announced Michael Johnson as SVP of Channel and Alliances. This is part of the growth strategy of the company to bring its award-winning products and solutions to channel partners serving the needs of security and risk professionals worldwide.

Michael Johnson

Michael is an accomplished sales leader who comes to MetricStream from ITA Group, a global partner to Fortune 1000 technology companies where he was a Division Vice President, focused on helping technology companies accelerate growth through the channel. Prior to that, Michael held the role of SVP, Global Channel and Alliances at Kony and served at Lexmark for 20 years, growing from National Account Manager to SVP, Worldwide Channel & OEM during that tenure.

On joining MetricStream, Johnson commented, "The rapidly changing awareness of risk beyond traditional boundaries provides a great opportunity for partners to grow with MetricStream in different ways. I am delighted to join the company at this critical juncture and partner with companies who are thinking ahead about the various use cases for integrated risk management."

MetricStream has been known for comprehensive GRC and integrated risk management products ranging from risk, audit and financial controls, compliance, third party, and their fast-growing segments around front line and IT GRC. Their flagship M7 Integrated Risk Platform offers a unique balance of enterprise-grade scalability with frontline usability and AI-based automation, winning multiple analyst accolades and leadership positions.

John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer at MetricStream adds, "We continue to make GRC pervasive and simple while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. Being able to do that through various routes to market is key not just for us but for our partners who bring additional value add to the customer. With Mike's channel and alliances experience, he is a great add to MetricStream as well as to current and potential customers who will see increased scalability and usability for the platform."

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and risk management solutions, providing the most comprehensive solutions based on a single platform that includes Operational Risk, Compliance, Audits, IT and Cybersecurity, Business Continuity and Third-Party Risk Management. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness front-line intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time risk-aware business decisions. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support across the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

