MetricStream Named as a Strong Performer in the Third-Party Risk Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management, announced its citation as a Strong Performer in Third-Party Risk Management Platforms among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2020 Forrester Wave™ evaluation.

According to the report, The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020, MetricStream's platform "has broad capability and is very strong in risk scoring, correlation, visualization, and dedicated investment in AI/ML/NLP". MetricStream believes that its positioning in the Q4 2020 Forrester Wave™ underscores the importance of taking an integrated approach across all enterprise risks, especially those from third parties.

Incidents including data breaches, supply chain disruptions, outages at third, or even fourth parties have disrupted organizations and has led to revenue losses. Today, the costs per data breach increases by $370,000 if the breach was caused by a third party. The risks from the extended ecosystem are emerging rapidly and underscore the need to re-evaluate the resilience of third-party risk management programs.

Expectations of a changing workforce internally and at third parties, accelerated digital transformation adoption to changing market conditions, evolving regulatory requirements, and cross-border trade restrictions add a new dynamism to the risk landscape. The volume and velocity of interconnected risks and need for harmonization and aggregation have made the involvement of the extended ecosystem, including suppliers, vendors, third and fourth parties critical to the proactive mitigation of risks. MetricStream's innovations are designed to help address these challenges across the extended enterprise by enabling a modern integrated risk approach, powered by intelligence and frontline engagement.

The MetricStream Third-Party Risk Management, built on simple yet powerful M7 Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design, streamlines third-party information gathering, due diligence, onboarding, real-time monitoring, compliance and control assessments for contextual third-party risk decisions.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a Strong Performer in this Third -Party Risk solutions evaluation," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder & COO, MetricStream. "The 'New Normal' in this digital era has exposed the vulnerabilities of organizations' extended business ecosystem that depends on multiple external vendors. Our Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Solution, built on M7 Integrated Risk Platform, with new innovations, further enhances organization's agility, resilience and performance and delivers a holistic 360-degree view of third-party risks."

A full, complimentary version of The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020 report is available for download.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and explainable AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time risk-aware business decisions.

