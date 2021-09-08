MetricStream Promotes Prasad Sabbineni to Chief Technology Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced that Prasad Sabbineni has been promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Sabbineni will drive product innovation, overseeing strategy and engineering with a continued focus on strategic research and development.

Prasad Sabbineni, CTO MetricStream

Sabbineni has a long history of enterprise technology product and strategy management, previously serving as MetricStream's Executive Vice President of Products. In that role, he successfully oversaw product vision, execution of MetricStream's market leading GRC products, development of a strong team of product managers and promotion of a strong product culture within MetricStream.

"The enterprise risk sector is undergoing a significant transformation right now, and I am excited to take on new challenges, driving continuous customer value through innovation," said Sabbineni. "As a GRC leader, we are in a unique position to power what's next in GRC and I look forward to developing solutions to tackle a whole new frontier."

"As we expand our product portfolio leveraging the MetricStream Platform, Prasad's vision and product experience will place us one step ahead leading us into the future of risk management," added Dahlgren. "He is an exceptional addition to our executive team, with a specific focus on developing advanced analytics enabling our customers to make better business decisions based on numerical-based risk quantification."

Sabbineni will report to CEO Bruce Dahlgren. He will succeed Andy Diggelmann, who will transition to focus on strategic and transformation projects as MetricStream broadens its product offerings across all geographic regions.

Prior to joining MetricStream, Prasad was a Managing Director at Citigroup, overseeing technology for enterprise functions of Risk Management, Finance, HR, Data, Information Security, Compliance Risk, Internal Audit, Enterprise Supply Chain, and Third-Party Management. He also held risk management positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns.

MetricStream empowers organizations to manage both current and emerging risks across digital, strategic, third-party, cybersecurity, and compliance areas. MetricStream solutions and comprehensive suite of products accelerate growth and drive risk-aware decisions, allowing businesses to thrive on risk.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com , LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

