MetricStream Raises Bar for Compliance, Cyber Security and Risk Management with Brazos Software Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), today unveiled its latest software release, Brazos, which includes a myriad of innovations; highlighted by simplified regulatory compliance and real-time, integrated intelligence on regulatory changes, advanced IT and cyber risk quantification, and AI-powered recommendations for vendor risk management. The Brazos release sets a new standard by implementing artificial intelligence into multiple GRC products, as well as providing a simplified user experience and agility for faster time to value.

"Businesses globally are ready to tackle the significant challenges created by an overload of complex regulatory requirements and constant barrage of cyber threats," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Office, MetricStream. "The Brazos software release provides them with the power to move from what's now to what's next – quantifying risks, staying ahead of constant regulatory changes, managing vendor risk with agility and ultimately, thriving on risk."

Businesses today face never-ending compliance and regulatory changes as well as heightened IT and cybersecurity threats. Spreadsheets and other disparate and inefficient GRC tools fail to fully address the business challenges risk, compliance, and security professionals are charged with solving. The Brazos release addresses various areas of risk management including better front-line reporting and third-party onboarding, and C-suite level risk quantification measures.

Brazos innovations include:

Simplifying Regulatory Complexity

Fully packaged, real-time curated intelligence to easily manage regulatory changes

The ability to create accountability chains with certification and sub-certification processes

Contextual intelligence on policies

AI-powered action plan recommendations for compliance issues

Mobile enhancements to search policies, track regulatory changes, manage compliance assessments and regulatory engagement tasks

Solving Cyber Risk Uncertainty

Advanced cyber risk quantification capabilities, allowing security and risk teams to quantify cyber risk from the business perspective

Aggregated reports to help leaders understand the holistic loss exposure across business functions, processes, assets, and owners

Leveraging the Power of AI to Streamline Vendor Risk Management

AI-powered recommendations to risk score third-parties based on report anomalies

Simplified third-party onboarding to increase agility and trigger on-boarding assessments

Enhancing the User Experience

Improved user experience and configurability capabilities across the MetricStream platform

Enhanced frontline capabilities to anonymously report compliance cases

Improved mobile capabilities for regulatory compliance, IT compliance and audit

Content Integration Service that leverages REST APIs to import content from external providers

Better collaboration and improved cross-referencing in audit workpapers within Microsoft Word, reducing redundancies and time spent

Additional information about Brazos Release features is available here.

