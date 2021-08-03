MetricStream Raises Bar for Compliance, Cyber Security and Risk Management with Brazos Software Release
Product Innovations Include Simplified Regulatory Compliance, Advanced IT and Cyber Risk Quantification and AI-Powered Next-Generation Vendor Risk Management
Aug 03, 2021, 07:58 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), today unveiled its latest software release, Brazos, which includes a myriad of innovations; highlighted by simplified regulatory compliance and real-time, integrated intelligence on regulatory changes, advanced IT and cyber risk quantification, and AI-powered recommendations for vendor risk management. The Brazos release sets a new standard by implementing artificial intelligence into multiple GRC products, as well as providing a simplified user experience and agility for faster time to value.
"Businesses globally are ready to tackle the significant challenges created by an overload of complex regulatory requirements and constant barrage of cyber threats," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Office, MetricStream. "The Brazos software release provides them with the power to move from what's now to what's next – quantifying risks, staying ahead of constant regulatory changes, managing vendor risk with agility and ultimately, thriving on risk."
Businesses today face never-ending compliance and regulatory changes as well as heightened IT and cybersecurity threats. Spreadsheets and other disparate and inefficient GRC tools fail to fully address the business challenges risk, compliance, and security professionals are charged with solving. The Brazos release addresses various areas of risk management including better front-line reporting and third-party onboarding, and C-suite level risk quantification measures.
Brazos innovations include:
Simplifying Regulatory Complexity
- Fully packaged, real-time curated intelligence to easily manage regulatory changes
- The ability to create accountability chains with certification and sub-certification processes
- Contextual intelligence on policies
- AI-powered action plan recommendations for compliance issues
- Mobile enhancements to search policies, track regulatory changes, manage compliance assessments and regulatory engagement tasks
Solving Cyber Risk Uncertainty
- Advanced cyber risk quantification capabilities, allowing security and risk teams to quantify cyber risk from the business perspective
- Aggregated reports to help leaders understand the holistic loss exposure across business functions, processes, assets, and owners
Leveraging the Power of AI to Streamline Vendor Risk Management
- AI-powered recommendations to risk score third-parties based on report anomalies
- Simplified third-party onboarding to increase agility and trigger on-boarding assessments
Enhancing the User Experience
- Improved user experience and configurability capabilities across the MetricStream platform
- Enhanced frontline capabilities to anonymously report compliance cases
- Improved mobile capabilities for regulatory compliance, IT compliance and audit
- Content Integration Service that leverages REST APIs to import content from external providers
- Better collaboration and improved cross-referencing in audit workpapers within Microsoft Word, reducing redundancies and time spent
About MetricStream
MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of integrated risk management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
