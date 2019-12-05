MetricStream Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, a market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) apps and solutions, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Solutions, Worldwide. The report was authored by David Gregory and Roberta Witty, and published on 12 September 2019.

MetricStream believes that its positioning in the report validates the breadth and sophistication of its BCM capabilities, as well as its integrated GRC platform. The MetricStream BCM App supports a wide range of processes, including business continuity planning, risk assessments, disaster tracking, and recovery action management. Users can proactively conduct a business impact analysis, plan crisis responses, and accelerate recovery from disruptive incidents.

According to the Gartner report, "With the growing focus on resilience in day-to-day business operations — rather than on out-of-band response and recovery activities only — BCMPs need to demonstrate maturity, status and effectiveness on an ongoing basis, not just once a year."

"We're honored to be acknowledged for the second time this year as a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant, the first, being for Integrated Risk Management*," said Gaurav Kapoor, COO, MetricStream. We're privileged to work with a wide range of customers towards fortifying their business continuity programs," continued Kapoor. "We are seeing more and more organizations maturing as they tie their continuity programs to their overall Operational Resilience and Risk efforts."

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report here.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang, Brian Reed, 15 July 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and quality management. (www.metricstream.com).

Press Contact:

Sonia Sharma

+1 650.620.2955

230340@email4pr.com

SOURCE MetricStream Inc