MetricStream Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream today announced that the company has been recognized as a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Solutions, authored by Gartner analysts, Jie Zhang and Brian Reed, and published on 15 July 2019.

MetricStream believes that its positioning in the report reflects its leadership in IRM innovation, its long-term commitment to customers, and its ability to support a wide range of IRM use cases. With MetricStream's cloud-enabled platform, customers gain a real-time, holistic view of risks and their relationships across the enterprise which, in turn, enables them to make better-informed decisions to "Perform with Integrity™."

According to the Gartner report, "An IRM strategy reduces siloed risk domains and supports dynamic business decision making via risk-data correlations and shared risk processes."

MetricStream's M7 platform and solutions for IRM enable customers to build a strong foundation of risk awareness, integrity, and good governance across the extended third-party ecosystem. Not only do these solutions support the needs of risk and other assurance functions, they also simplify risk assessments by the business owners and risk awareness and remediation in the front line. Powerful risk intelligence tools and analytics deliver predictive, actionable, and contextual risk insights to optimize risk- weighted performance. Leading organizations across industries choose MetricStream for its elastic cloud platform, intuitive user experience, extensibility, mobility, and configurability.

"We're honored to be recognized as a leader by Gartner," said Mikael Hagstroem, CEO, MetricStream. "Thanks, first and foremost, to our clients whose insights and feedback continually drive us to adopt more use cases and push the envelope of what's possible with IRM technology. Today, I was humbled when a CRO at a financial services firm shared that their performance improved as a result of greater insight into risks and issues and that their confidence in the information increased at the same time. One global IT services leader recently shared that they now predict their performance at each organizational level by providing a deeper, more contextual picture of risk. These are just two of a steady stream of examples where IRM is made possible by the confluence of technology vectors which enables us to address classes of applications and use cases that enable organizations to 'Perform with Integrity™.'"

