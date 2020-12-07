MetricStream Strengthens UK presence with Sales Leadership Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --MetricStream, the global market leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) products and solutions, today announced growth plans for Europe, starting with the appointment of Jonathan Quayle as the head of UK Sales reporting to Marco Icardi, EVP and MD for Europe, who has been leading the expansion in Europe. The accelerated investments and growth follow the heightened focus on risk and compliance globally.

Jonathan Quayle

Jonathan Quayle joins MetricStream from Temenos where he led the European GTM efforts, and has prior experience running both channels and direct sales. "UK and Europe have been the leaders in introducing regulatory guidance impacting multiple industries, globally. In this highly dynamic risk-laden regulatory environment, GRC has become even more critical for organizations to stay resilient in uncertain times," says Quayle.

With MetricStream's cloud native M7 Integrated Risk Platform – intelligent by design, and suite of products and solutions combined with domain expertise, it is very well positioned to tackle the cyber risk, operational and regulatory landscape in the UK. The UK based team has provided a collaborative approach to GRC across functions for their customers across industry verticals in the UK.

John Johasky, the Chief Sales Officer at MetricStream says, "MetricStream earned the Audit and GRC category wins in the Chartis Research RiskTech100 study. We are delighted to welcome Jon Quayle to MetricStream to expand our leadership and ecosystem in the UK and meet the growing need for businesses to 'Perform with Integrity™'".

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time, risk-aware business decisions. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Press contact

[email protected]

Sonia Sharma

+1-650-620-2955

SOURCE MetricStream Inc