MetricStream Unveils Arno Release of its Platform and Products - Enables Organizations to Thrive on Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and integrated risk management products and solutions, today unveiled its Arno software release, which includes numerous features and innovations added to its platform and products.

In addition to enhancing the MetricStream Platform, a slew of new capabilities have been added to Enterprise and Operational Risk Management, IT and Cyber Risk Management, Internal Audit Management, Policy and Compliance Management, and Third-Party Risk Management products. Today's launch sets a new standard for governance, risk and compliance as well as integrated risk management, further enabling organizations to leverage risk as a strategic advantage.

The MetricStream Arno release provides exceptional visibility with aggregated risk metrics to help organizations analyze and prevent adverse risk incidents, and minimize compliance violations, while gaining confidence of regulators. The Arno release helps quantify IT and cyber risk exposure in monetary terms to prioritize investments required to mitigate cyber risks, prevent third-party risk incidents, and ensure operational resilience.

"As digitalization of business processes accelerates, organizations are facing unprecedented velocity and volumes of risk, which challenge traditionally siloed risk management approaches," said Andreas Diggelmann, Chief Technology Officer at MetricStream. "By integrating disparate risk-related functions with one platform, businesses gain efficiencies, resulting in lowered costs, greater agility and improved intelligence for making better risk-based strategic decisions to accelerate growth."

MetricStream Arno innovations include:

Enhanced User Experience

Improved personalization capabilities, which include optimized form layouts, metric cards and fields to capture and access information more easily.

Enhanced Mobile App experience including the ability to migrate online tasks to offline, attest policies, bookmark recently published and frequently accessed policies, ability to report observations by frontline, and export reports through email.

Simplicity and Agility

Improved business configurability that enables personalization, import and export of data, utilities to fast-track development and upgrades, API framework and content integration services for inbound and outbound integrations, business rules for easy configuration.

Enhancements to third-party risk assessments includes onboarding risk assessments with information security ratings and continuous monitoring of third-party risks.

Enhanced risk aggregation capabilities provide accurate and efficient ways to aggregate risks across multiple dimensions, and simplified loss event reporting streamlines the process for frontline workers to record loss events in a more efficient manner.

Collaboration

Real time collaboration on policies allows multiple stakeholders to review policies and make changes faster than ever.

Audit managers from cross-functional teams can now collaborate on internal audit projects, and gain a wider perspective of business processes. This reduces time consuming follow-ups and manual interventions to access cross-team information.

AI-Powered Recommendations

Automatically triage or provide recommendations to users on categorizing risk and compliance observations as case or incident, or loss event or issues.

Additional new product information is available at www.metricstream.com/arno.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

MetricStream and the MetricStream logo are trademark or registered trademarks of MetricStream, Inc.

