MetricStream Unveils Bold Look to Address New Era of Business Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and integrated risk management products and solutions, today unveiled its new corporate brand identity, including a redesigned logo, new color palette, fresh brand elements, and redefined company mission, vision and core values, designed to reflect today's market reality that businesses can thrive on risk.

The company's mission is to empower organizations to transform risk into a strategic advantage. MetricStream enables organizations to achieve resilience and accelerate growth by providing clear visibility into risk with actionable and quantifiable data, providing fast response times and a pathway to elevating risk decisions and discussions to the c-suite.

"We have witnessed disruptions – whether in the form of environmental, regulatory, economic or social – which are an inescapable fact of doing business today," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer at MetricStream. "Rather than reducing risk, accepting it enables businesses to be more agile and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. With the MetricStream Platform, organizations can embrace risk efficiently and more knowingly, giving them an advantage and ability to thrive on risk."

To better emphasize the corporate brand worldwide and simplify customer needs, MetricStream is also renaming its award-winning M7 platform to be branded as the "MetricStream Platform." As a native cloud-based platform, the MetricStream Platform provides risk professionals with innovative risk management functions, including audit, compliance, governance, cyber risk, third-party risk, policy management and more. This gives organizations a single platform to manage risk across multiple business functions, while providing managers greater insights in order to make risk aware business decisions. The MetricStream Platform and solutions provide quantifiable risk insights powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, collaboration, integrated data, analytics, and AI.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

