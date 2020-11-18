MetricStream's Case and Incident Management Optimizes Real-time, Risk-aware Decision-making Across the Organization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), announced the release of its Case and Incident Management product, powered by the latest version of its M7 Integrated Risk Platform. Case and Incident Management enables the frontline to proactively flag compliance risks, and streamlines the case management lifecycle, empowering the organization to make better, risk aware decisions that protect brand reputation and foster a culture of compliance. Know more.

Key Business Values

A recent industry report by Ernst & Young states that 90% of the respondents believe that disruption, as a result of COVID-19, poses a risk to ethical business conduct. The reality of a business environment where risk has permeated all levels of the organization has prompted enterprises to enable all lines of the business to flag risk and compliance anomalies. The challenges organizations face today is in achieving seamless cross-org collaboration, data capture, and processing time from remediation to closure of the incident. Addressing these very challenges, MetricStream Case and Incident Management promotes a culture of compliance by providing a safe and secure way to report cases and incidents either directly or through widgets, hotlines and emails, best-practice workflows for better collaboration and strengthens the compliance program by leveraging key insights.

"The changing workforce is seeking greater participation in the business; whether it is to flag irregularities or to build a culture that enables the organization to make better-informed risk-aware decisions," said Andy Diggelmann, CTO at MetricStream.

Quoting a customer in the insurance sector, Andy continued, "As aptly put by one of our customers - the Case and Incident Management product will provide value for multiple use cases in business units and operations across our company - it can solve problems ranging from complaints through investigations, among others. We can use one product, with great analytics, to give us insights across the enterprise."

MetricStream Case and Incident Management standardizes the process of collecting case details to effectively handle various processes all the way from reporting through remediation and closure. It supports anonymous reporting and also enables organizations to streamline the processes related to Case and Incident Intake, Triage, and Investigation and Remediation Processes. Customers can easily integrate with various third-party systems by using standard Business APIs.

In the New Normal, where the changing workforce is demanding transparency, Case and Management, powered by the M7 Integrated Risk Platform unites data from across organizations, promotes collaboration by removing silos, accelerates the efficiency of Governance, Risk and Compliace programs, and serves as a single source of truth for real-time, risk-aware decision making.

Learn more about MetricStream Case and Incident Management here.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and explainable AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time, risk-aware business decisions.

SOURCE MetricStream Inc