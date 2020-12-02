MetricStream's New M7 Integrated Risk Platform Leverages AWS Machine Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), announced enhancements to its cloud-native M7 Integrated Risk Platform that is intelligent by design, and audit, compliance, enterprise risk, third-party risk and cyber security products leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more.

A recent IDC report states that enterprises have increased their cloud usage by 60% in 2020. The increased volume and velocity of risks, cybersecurity incidents, increasing number of compliance regulations and updates have made it critical for organizations to gain a more holistic view of governance, risk, compliance, and cyber programs. The reality of a business environment where risk has permeated all levels of the organization has prompted enterprises to enable all lines of the business to flag risk and compliance anomalies. Adoption of a cloud-native Integrated Risk Platform enables GRC practitioners to move away from a siloed approach and achieve seamless collaboration across the organization.

MetricStream's latest innovations with AWS provide a complete lifecycle for machine learning (ML) programs by supporting Amazon SageMaker and offer a native Machine Learning Framework to build, train, and deploy ML models. MetricStream customers are leveraging Enterprise Issue Analytics and Smart Policy Search capabilities, that are powered by ML.

- Organizations have multiple risk, audit, and compliance platforms that create issues in a siloed manner. Enterprise Issue Analytics helps create a single centralized repository and standard process to analyze and automatically categorize issues, identify similar issues, patterns and trends to prioritize actions.

- The Smart Policy Search capability enables the frontline to quickly and easily discover the relevant policy information based on their "intent". The expectations of a changing workforce demanding greater participation in creating a risk-aware organizational culture has driven enterprises to place more trust in the frontline. This accelerates policy adoption in an environment of changing regulations and cybersecurity needs, increased volume of policies to be accessed, referred and attested. Smart Policy Search helps solve these problems effectively.

"MetricStream's Intelligence capabilities that are underpinned by AWS SageMaker's proven scale and robustness for Machine Learning is going to be a game changer for MetricStream customers. Risk and compliance teams, as well as broader business users can get more comprehensive insights and foresights with MetricStream products." said Vidya Phalke, Chief Innovation and Infosec Officer at MetricStream.

With this release MetricStream has also enabled a set of GRC Products on AWS Marketplace. This ensures that AWS customers can easily start leveraging MetricStream GRC products for their needs. Specifically, the products that are available via AWS Marketplace are IT Compliance, IT Policy, and IT Risk Management. All other products are also available on AWS through direct MetricStream Sales.

