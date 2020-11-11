MetricStream's Virtual GRC Summit 2020 to Focus on the Role of GRC in Crisis and Recovery

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), announced its Virtual GRC Summit 2020 with a compelling three day agenda of streamed keynotes, interviews and virtual networking centred around the theme of "Perform with IntegrityTM" from November 16 – 18, 2020. For the full agenda and more information on the three-day influential event, please click here.

As organizations brace themselves for yet another turn in the pandemic's course, building resilience has become a key operational focus. It is critical to involve all employees – starting with the frontline – to build momentum towards resilience. The summit theme of "Perform with IntegrityTM" recognizes the needs of all stakeholders to accelerate their performance while conducting business with integrity and resilience.

Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, MetricStream said: "Our customers have been talking to us about how they are adapting their business practices and organizational culture to build resilience."

He continued: "This virtual summit is the perfect platform for GRC practitioners, thought leaders and analysts to share experiences, best practices and insights on how organizations can adapt, step up digitization, and accelerate sustainable business performance, built on the foundation of integrity and resilience."

Global thought leaders, CXOs, GRC practitioners and analysts will deliver keynotes and participate in panel discussions on several topics, including:

Re-imagining Risk Management for the years ahead

Moving from Cybersecurity to Cyber Resilience

Building a compliant, risk-aware culture, propelled by frontline enablement

Making actionable, risk-aware decisions for building resilience

Driving agility and simplicity in GRC programs

Leveraging AI for GRC and Integrated Risk Management

MetricStream's latest product innovations

This year, more than 50 C-level executives and GRC experts will speak at the summit, including Tami Dokken, Chief Data Privacy Officer, The World Bank, Massimo Buonomo, Global Expert, United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and Flavio Aggio, Chief Information Security Officer, WHO.

There will also be speakers from Verizon, Nationwide UK, Novartis, Huawei Canada, S&P Global, NatWest Group, Absa Group, Danske Bank, Banco BNI Europa of Health (NIH), Fannie Mae, Prudential M&G, Citi, GlobeLife, to name just a few.

MetricStream's subject matter experts will also be on hand to showcase the latest product innovations and releases that include enhancements to the M7 Integrated Risk Platform, which is intelligent by design and enables frontline engagement, intelligent content libraries and cyber risk quantification.

About the GRC Summit

This is the eighth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee & Credit Committee, Wells Fargo & Company; and Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators and practitioners.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream's purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and explainable AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time, risk-aware business decisions.

