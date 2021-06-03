MetricStream's Virtual GRC Summit 2021 to Focus on How to 'Thrive on Risk'

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management solutions, launches the GRC Summit 2021, on Monday, June 7. During this three-day virtual event, global leaders in GRC will gather to discuss how to turn risk into a strategic advantage during streamed keynote speakers, expert round tables, customer case studies, peer-to-peer roundtables, product showcases, and in-depth discussions centered around the theme of "Thrive on Risk."

Today, risk is everyone's business. In an environment where risk has permeated all levels of the organization, it is time to move beyond just creating resilience and looking at risk as an opportunity to drive change and create a competitive advantage. Organizations are challenged with the rapid velocity of risks, increased regulatory pressures, and added threats because of the digital transformation. Additionally, the changing workforce and the drive towards digitization has compelled organizations to engage all lines of the business in creating a culture of risk awareness and responsibility to ensure compliance.

"We are seeing an unprecedented time with the rapid digital transformation as a result of the pandemic, increased cyber threats, and emerging regulatory pressures," said Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Founder, MetricStream. "The GRC Summit brings together some of the brightest minds in the world of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance and will bring clarity to organizations that need to turn chaos into order now and into the future."





The MetricStream GRC Summit 2021 will bring together influential thought leaders, CXOs, GRC practitioners, analysts, partners, and customers from around the world, including.

Frank G. Wisner , International Affairs Advisor, Squire Patton Boggs, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Under Secretary of State for International Security Affairs, United States Government

James S. Gilmore III , Former U.S. Ambassador - Organization for Security and Cooperation, Europe (OSCE) and Former Governor of Virginia

Meredith R. Harper , Chief Information Security Officer, Eli Lilly & Company, Arya Yarpezeshkan, Chief Risk Officer, Global Specialty, AIG, Eileen Fahey , Chief Risk Officer, Fitch Group.

There will also be prominent speakers from Globe Life, Verizon, AIG, UNICEF, Facebook, Freddie Mac, QBE, Cleveland Clinic, USAA, Jackson Financial, First Energy, GDIT, UK Power Networks, Fair Institute, Chartis, Forrester, and GRC 20/20, to name just a few.

MetricStream's subject matter experts will also be on hand to showcase the latest product innovations and the recent Arno release with its platform and suite of products for Audit, Risk, Compliance, Cyber, and Third Party that provides a common taxonomy, centralized library, best practice workflows, and advanced security for organizations to 'Thrive on Risk'.

Vivid Edge, RiskRecon, SmarTek21, Compliance.ai, OnSolve, Estuate, and Unified Compliance Framework have associated with GRC Summit 2021 as the key sponsors.

Register now to be part of the MetricStream GRC Summit 2021

About the GRC Summit

This is the ninth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee & Credit Committee, Wells Fargo & Company; and Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators, and practitioners.

