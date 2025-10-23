NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrika Recognized in Inaugural 'Digital Asset Data and Risk Management' Category, Signaling Traditional Finance Industry's Growing Focus on Blockchain Risk Management.

Metrika has been recognized in the Chartis RiskTech100 2026 rankings as a 'One to Watch' in the newly established Digital Asset Data and Risk Management category. This recognition highlights Metrika's role in supporting operational resilience and risk oversight in the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Metrika Named to the 'Ones to Watch' List by Chartis RiskTech100® 2026

The introduction of this category marks a significant development in the risk technology industry, reflecting the growing recognition within traditional finance that digital assets require specialized risk management frameworks and purpose-built data infrastructure.

The Chartis RiskTech100 is an annual report ranking the world's top 100 risk technology providers, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive independent assessments in the global risk and compliance technology sector. The 2026 edition's inclusion of Digital Asset Data and Risk Management as a standalone category signals the continued institutional adoption of blockchain-based assets and the increasing complexity involved in managing their associated risks.

"Metrika's recognition in the RiskTech100 2026 reflects its groundbreaking work in establishing Integrated Composability Risk (ICR) as a comprehensive framework for digital assets," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. "Its approach to quantifying technology, operational, regulatory, and interoperability risks alongside traditional market and credit risks makes it a vendor to watch in the rapidly expanding digital asset risk management space. Financial institutions can no longer treat digital asset risk as an extension of traditional frameworks, and Metrika has developed tools to help bridge that gap."

As financial institutions accelerate their adoption of digital assets amid evolving regulatory clarity, the need for robust, enterprise-grade risk frameworks has become critical. Metrika's platform addresses these challenges through its Metrika Asset Risk Score (MARS), which operationalizes the ICR framework by transforming complex blockchain data into quantifiable, real-time risk measures, providing CROs with the comprehensive visibility needed to manage digital asset exposures with confidence.

"Being named to the inaugural Digital Asset Data and Risk Management category in the Chartis RiskTech100 validates our mission to bring institutional-grade rigor to digital asset risk management," says Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika. "Just as commodities required fundamental rethinking of risk frameworks when entering financial markets, digital assets demand new approaches that account for protocol resilience, governance dynamics, and technological interdependencies. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing institutional-grade solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing GRC platforms while addressing the unique complexities of blockchain-based assets."

The RiskTech100 2026 recognition highlights Metrika's commitment to advancing digital asset risk technology and driving innovation in this emerging field. As traditional financial institutions increasingly recognize digital assets as a distinct asset class requiring specialized risk frameworks, Metrika's real-time monitoring solutions ensure organizations are equipped with the tools they need to navigate this complex and evolving risk landscape with institutional-grade rigor.

About Metrika

Metrika is the leading provider of real-time, dynamic risk management solutions for digital assets. Metrika's SaaS platform enables financial institutions, enterprises, and regulatory bodies to proactively monitor, assess, and mitigate risks across tokenized assets, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain networks. By transforming fragmented, manual risk processes into structured, automated frameworks, Metrika delivers advanced analytics and industry-aligned Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) tailored for the evolving digital asset ecosystem. Trusted by global financial leaders, including G-SIBs, asset issuers, asset managers, credit rating agencies, and regulators, Metrika empowers organizations to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and build operational resilience. More information available on: https://www.metrika.co

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global risk technology market. Covering the enterprise risk management and governance, risk and compliance technology markets, Chartis provides in-depth analysis on industry trends, vendors, and end-user requirements. More information available on: https://www.chartis-research.com

Contact

Renjie Butalid

VP Business Development

Metrika

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803805/Metrika.jpg

SOURCE Metrika