Metrika Partners with Axelar to Help Delegators Maximize Staking Rewards

Partnership delivers comprehensive performance metrics and analytics for network wide and validator-specific performance monitoring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrika , the leader in operational intelligence for blockchain networks, and Axelar, the proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the cross-chain future of Web3, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Axelar delegators with the in-depth validator performance metrics needed to maximize their AXL token staking rewards.

With the recent launch of the AXL token , this level of insight into validator performance will be essential to the security, decentralization, and longevity of the Axelar network. Validators participate in the underlying consensus mechanism as well as the multi-party protocols and cross-chain verification which are intrinsic to Axelar. Metrika's comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform will enable Axelar delegators to identify the network's highest performing validators so delegators can maximize the staking rewards they receive while contributing to the security of the network. The Axelar dashboard provides statistics and allows users to benchmark validators based on staking KPIs, activity, and performance - providing critical and up to date insights across all these mechanisms.

Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, founder and CEO of Metrika, commented on the partnership: "We're pleased to provide this critical intelligence to the Axelar community through our comprehensive network and validator monitoring solution. As the cross-chain activity enabled by Axelar continues to increase, the in-depth validator intelligence we provide will be essential for delegators looking to stake their tokens with the best performing validator to generate optimal staking rewards."

In addition to providing in-depth analytics and metrics on Axelar network validators, the Metrika platform also provides visibility into the underlying health of the network. Users can monitor the Axelar network dashboard to understand recent consensus performance, including block production and proposers analysis, and cross-chain activity.

Sergey Gorbunov, Cofounder and CEO of Axelar, concluded, "Delegators will need the robust insights that Metrika's platform provides to make informed decisions about Axelar validators that not only contribute to the security, decentralization, and longevity of the network but also maximize the delegator's staking rewards."

Metrika's platform will play a key role in ensuring the Axelar network provides a reliable and high-performing cross chain experience that can facilitate the next stage of web3 development. The comprehensive validator metrics will help delegators maximize the staking rewards that ensure the operational excellence of the Axelar network pushing the web3 ecosystem to a high-performing cross-chain future.

About Metrika

Metrika provides the industry's only operational intelligence platform for blockchain networks and applications, including cryptocurrency and gaming applications, where ongoing optimal performance is essential. Using its Metrika platform, blockchain communities, node operators, and applications gain the visibility, actionable insights, and tools needed to maintain the performance of the overall network and ensure ongoing trust as it becomes more decentralized and distributed. For more information, visit us at www.metrika.co or follow us on LinkedIn , Discord or Twitter . Checkout the full platform experience for network communities at app.metrika.co

To view the Axelar dashboard, please visit: https://app.metrika.co/dashboard/axelar/

About Axelar

Axelar delivers secure cross-chain communication. That means dApp users can interact with any asset, any application, on any chain, with one click. You can think of it as Stripe for Web3. Developers interact with a simple API atop a permissionless network that routes messages and ensures network security via proof-of-stake consensus.

Axelar has raised capital from top-tier investors, including Dragonfly Capital, Polychain Capital, Coinbase, and Binance. Partners include major proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Avalanche, Cosmos, Ethereum, Polkadot and others. Axelar's team includes experts in distributed systems/cryptography and MIT/Google/Consensys alumni; the co-founders, Sergey Gorbunov and Georgios Vlachos, were founding team members at Algorand.

More about Axelar: docs.axelar.dev | axelar.network | GitHub | Discord | Twitter.

