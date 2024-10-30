Metriport Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Comprehensive Patient Record Summaries to Provider Workflows

By leveraging Metriport's UI within athenaOne, providers can now get instant access to comprehensive medical history data and summaries for their patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metriport, an open-source platform for patient clinical data exchange, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to streamline their patient medical history retrieval process, and get instant access to comprehensive patient medical record summaries from outside sources.

Through Metriport's customizable interface, providers can easily navigate through their patients' full clinical histories, surfacing relevant information based on their specialty. Under the hood, Metriport's open-source data engine converts messy data formats from all the major national health information exchange (HIE) networks into rich, structured, and de-duplicated information that's displayed through a beautiful interface. Since launching in 2023, Metriport has been the go-to source-of-truth for patient information for leading healthcare innovators such as Circle Medical, Brightside Health, and EasyHealth. Some use cases for Metriport today include:

Identifying and closing care gaps

Accelerating patient onboarding and visit preparation

Eliminating manual patient record retrieval

Automatically surfacing medications, labs, vitals, and more

Informing treatment decisions at the point-of-care

Becoming interoperable with all major healthcare IT systems in the U.S.

"Metriport has been on a mission to provide the most comprehensive, useful data to providers at the point of care through open-source technology," said Dima Goncharov and Colin Elsinga, co-founders of Metriport. "Through this integration with athenahealth's Marketplace, athenaOne users will now have access to over 300 million individual patients lives in the country, giving them the information they need to stay up-to-date with their patients' full care journeys."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Metriport joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Metriport's new integrated application, please visit Metriport's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Metriport

Metriport helps healthcare organizations instantly access, manage, and share comprehensive clinical history data for their patients. Through a single integration, Metriport delivers complete patient medical record summaries at the point-of-care, to inform treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes. By standardizing, de-duplicating, consolidating, and hydrating the data with medical code cross-walking, healthcare providers get a rich understanding of their patients through Metriport. Metriport is the only open-source solution of its kind, and is powering the next wave of innovators in healthcare.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

SOURCE Metriport