Metro Aerospace Awarded AS9100D Certification

"The AS9100D certification reflects the hard work and efforts of Metro Aerospace personnel in support of its clients. The certification greatly enhances Metro's opportunities to produce products for companies throughout the aerospace and defense industry," says Leslie Peters, President and CEO of Metro Aerospace.

AS9100 requirements are based on ISO 9001 quality requirements, which are supplemented with additional quality system requirements established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy Department of Defense, NASA and FAA quality requirements. Metro Aerospace also obtained ISO9001:2015 certification along with AS9100D.

About Metro Aerospace

Based in Dallas, Texas, Metro Aerospace develops and brings to market ground breaking and state-of-the-art technologies that will shape the future of making aerospace travel more efficient. See http://metroaerospace.com.

Metro Aerospace was established in 2016 by the founders of Catalyze Dallas, a venture development company specializing in creating value through the spin out of intellectual property sourced from some the world's most respected defense and industrial companies. See http://catalyzedallas.com.

