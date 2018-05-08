Metro Area Businesses Go the Extra Mile for Employees' Mental Health

"It's our duty and responsibility that folks feel comfortable coming to us, it's a philosophy," said Erica Kitzman. Kitzman is vice-president of people strategies at Nonprofit Management Services of Colorado, an Englewood company providing administrative services for nonprofit groups.

Kitzman said NMSC encourages supervisors to check in with their staff weekly, discussing anything from project goals to issues they may face at home. The company also offers free workshops on stress management, compassionate parenting, nutrition and financial solvency. An improved EAP also allows employees to take more time off and seek mental health care if needed, Kitzman said.

Centennial's Lovett Family Chiropractic, a small, family-owned practice, doesn't have the EAP budget of a larger business, but co-owner Bridget Lovett said they place the same importance on good mental health.

"I try to 'take the pulse' of our staff every week as I go through and talk with everyone," Lovett said. "It's important for them to know they're not alone and that they can reach out if they're having a tough time."

Lovett's approach helped her and other staff members feel comfortable enough to seek counseling services when needed, and her practice also incorporates "mandatory fun time" into their calendar to allow employees to recharge. Lovett said she learned about the importance of open dialogue to good mental health through her personal experiences and by using the Let's Talk Colorado website: LetsTalkCO.org.

The website contains a survey for users to gauge their own understanding of mental health and helpful tips for starting a conversation on the subject with others. Tri-County Health Department and more than 20 other public and private healthcare organizations make up the Let's Talk Colorado campaign, all to encourage Coloradans to talk to each other about their mental health.

To learn more about the Let's Talk Colorado campaign, or for resources, tips or information, go to LetsTalkCo.org.

