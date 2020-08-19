Metro Atlanta Nonprofits Invited to Compete for $250,000 in Marketing Services to Advance Racial Equality

The organization that tells the most compelling story about how it is advancing racial equality and social justice will be awarded in-kind marketing services, including research, branding, creative advertising campaign, collateral design and website development. No purchase of services is required to enter or win.

"Ideabar believes in the causes of purpose-driven brands with missions that change lives," says Ideabar Managing Director Amy Royster Bridger. "Our team of creative professionals is motivated to respond to racial injustice in a meaningful way through this program."

Metro Atlanta-based nonprofits should use the following guidelines to enter:

Tell a powerful story (up to 500 words) about how the organization advances racial equality and social justice to create a more equitable society by addressing systemic racial discrimination in areas such as education, employment, criminal justice, the environment, healthcare, voting, etc.

Describe how they would use $250,000 in marketing services to help tell that story.

in marketing services to help tell that story. Include two testimonials from board members or executive leaders in the organization and two testimonials from people positively impacted by the work they do.

All eligible submissions received throughout the contest period will be judged by representatives of Ideabar based on the following criteria:

Advances racial equality and social justice to create a more equitable society by addressing systemic racial discrimination in areas such as education, employment, criminal justice, the environment, healthcare, voting, etc. (33.4%)

Articulates a powerful story of how the organization advances racial justice and social justice that can be amplified through the contest's in-kind marketing services provided as the prize (33.3%)

Is led by a racially/ethnically diverse executive leadership team and/or board (33.3%)

Contest timeline:

Entry Submissions Accepted: August 15 – September 30, 2020

– Finalist Judging Period: October 1 –14, 2020

–14, 2020 Finalist Notification & Vetting: October 15 – 21, 2020

– 21, 2020 Public Voting: November 2–16, 2020

Final Judging: November 17 –30, 2020

–30, 2020 Grand Prize Winner Announcement: on or about December 1, 2020

Ideabar's pro bono marketing challenges have awarded $350,000 of in-kind services since 2019. The 2019 pro bono program was open to Palm Beach County nonprofits and awarded services to Loggerhead Marlinelife Center. In 2020, the agency set out to give back to the Atlanta community, where its parent company Cox Enterprises is based. The Green for Good Environmental Marketing Challenge was open to metro Atlanta nonprofits who are driving positive environmental change, with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper winning the $250,000 award.

To enter the contest, find more information and complete official rules, visit https://empoweringequality.ideabar.agency/.

About Ideabar

Ideabar is a media + marketing agency that changes minds + moves markets for brands we believe in through expert branding, creative and media services. Ideabar clients include Canopy Growth based in Toronto; Cirro Energy based in Houston; Lacroix based in Fort Lauderdale; and the Georgia Department of Agriculture based in Atlanta. Other Atlanta clients include Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Ballet. Ideabar's 30 employees are based in Palm Beach and Atlanta.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

