Metro Atlanta Pitbull Rescue Wins $50,000 Grand Prize in National Fundraising Competition

"It's a good feeling when people tell you to chase your dreams. But it's an amazing feeling when they actually show support for your dreams. Raising this money brings us that much closer to meeting the needs of our community and the dogs who need us," said FTTF founder, Jason Flatt.

All funds raised and won are going toward the organization's shelter capital campaign. Over one million pitbull-type dogs are euthanized in shelters nationally, over 2,000 pitbulls per day, mostly due to overpopulation. Building its own facility will allow FTTF to grow their rescue, educational, outreach, and spay/neuter efforts to combat pitbull overpopulation within the Metro Atlanta community.

Facility plans include state-of-the-art sanitation and energy features, spacious indoor and partially-covered outdoor runs, on-site veterinary care, and multiple play and enrichment areas. Current estimates for Phase I are around $2,000,000, with a goal to break ground by 2021. To date, nearly $480,000 has been raised toward this capital campaign.

Founded by Jason Flatt in 2009, Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue is a volunteer-based 501(c)3 rescue and animal welfare organization based out of Dallas, Georgia. The mission of Friends to the Forlorn is to do all we can to better the world by changing the world for pitbulls, other animals, and sometimes humans. Focusing on pitbull-type dogs, FTTF has rescued and found loving homes for over 600 dogs, and spayed/neutered over 5,000 pets at no cost to the community.

