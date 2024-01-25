Metro Atlanta Woman Appointed to Lead National Military Suicide Prevention Campaign

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant effort to combat suicide in the military community, Blue Star Families , the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to military families, proudly announces the appointment of Kali Hoffman of Cherokee County, Georgia, as the lead of their nationwide suicide prevention campaign. Kali, a military spouse with firsthand experience in frontline emergency response during the COVID-19 crisis, brings a unique blend of professional acumen and personal understanding to this vital role. Kali, alongside her husband, Lucas Hoffman, a decorated Marine Veteran, is intimately familiar with the profound effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and the heartbreak of losing family and friends to suicide.

Innovative Collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs

Kali introduced the "Combat the Silence" campaign to Blue Star Families. The campaign is generously funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs' Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant , which propels select nonprofits to implement innovative solutions for suicide prevention and mental health assistance within the military sphere.

"Behind every life lost to suicide is an entire community in mourning" Kali states. " Data tells us that for every person who dies by suicide, approximately 135 people are exposed and may need mental health support. This campaign is not just about prevention; it's about creating a supportive community that understands and actively addresses the unique mental health challenges faced by our military families."

Revolutionary Strategy in Suicide Prevention

Blue Star Support Circles (BSSC) are the driving force behind proactive change within the campaign. Initiated by Blue Star Families, BSSC are eight-week, no-cost virtual programs which equip families, friends, and peers with the skills necessary for crisis intervention, safe firearm storage, and management of other potentially lethal means. Given that firearms are the predominant method used in suicides and that 90% of suicide attempts involving firearms are fatal, the significance of this training is profound.

The effectiveness of the BSSC program is evident as all participants have reported gaining valuable skills that are relevant and beneficial in their daily lives.

Extending Reach and Deepening Impact

"This campaign is about reaching every corner of the military community to save lives," states Ryan Callahan, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Growth for Blue Star Families. "Our expansive marketing strategies encompass nationally-televised PSAs, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, TAPS, PsychArmor, and Spiritune."

The next BSSC cohort is slated for February 5, 2024, with registration available at combatthesilence.org.

For immediate crisis assistance, individuals are encouraged to call or text 988 and press 1 for the Veteran Crisis Line or seek online support at 988lifeline.org.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here .

