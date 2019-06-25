Metro Awards Mobile Tolling Proof of Concept Project to GeoToll, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an open, competitive procurement, The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has awarded a contract to GeoToll for the Mobile Tolling Proof of Concept Project.

Metro's current tolling system uses industry-standard hardware (physical gantries and transponders) that requires a significant investment to build and maintain and requires that the user request and obtain a transponder before being allowed to use the lanes.

The Mobile Tolling Proof of Concept will evaluate whether a location-aware smartphone application can reliably substitute for the conventional transponder/gantry approach to toll collection for users of the ExpressLanes. If successful, it would represent a convenient alternative method for users to access the ExpressLanes and could eventually be used to replace the current transponder/gantry approach to toll collection across the ExpressLanes system for a significant cost savings.

Metro will seek volunteers to participate in the demonstration project, to download the GeoToll app and commute as they normally do. The demonstration is expected to run through September 2019. If the proof of concept is successful, Metro may elect to execute the contract option for a full-scale deployment.

GeoToll is a transportation technology and services company, founded with the goal of providing toll facility operators and the driving public with a new customer-focused enhanced GPS-based mobile solution to pay tolls. To date, GeoToll has conducted similar projects in Colorado, Washington and Florida and will soon be launching a pilot project in the Bay Area.

Contact: Richard Carrier, 212.300.5930, Richard@GeoToll.com

SOURCE GeoToll, Inc.

Related Links

https://geotoll.com

