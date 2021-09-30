Metro Baseball League Research Study Released

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metro Baseball League, a non-profit organization created to serve youth baseball in Minnesota, conducted a research study to understand both the overall satisfaction with youth baseball and how to most effectively position and communicate its benefits to parents, communities, directors, coaches, umpires, and influencers both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

MBL/MBT (Minnesota Baseball Tournaments) hired an outside research firm, Diedrich RPM, to conduct an independent study to capture an objective view on the state of youth baseball in the Twin Cities metro area, southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

A total of 787 respondents completed the research survey in its entirety, and all statistical tests were conducted at a 95% confidence level.

When asked what factors are essential to keeping players active in baseball, "fun" was the number one attribute, followed by "coach," stressing the importance of good leadership.

The most important attributes among survey respondents are 'Accurate and Fair Skill Level Classification of Players' and 'Player Experience.' Other qualities mentioned as the most important included coaching, the ability for kids to play with friends, equal playing time, and various areas related to travel programs.

MBL was selected by 50% of respondents as the youth baseball organization/club with which they were the most familiar; no other organization received greater than 12%. Nearly 80% would recommend their primary organization/club to other parents or members of the youth baseball community.

"Fair" was the most common word used when describing their thoughts about the cost of league play and the MBL.

Nearly one-third of respondents learn about youth baseball organizations, leagues, tournaments, and club teams via word-of-mouth, with online search the second-highest source reported. Almost 85% prefer email communication when being contacted about their child/player's baseball activities.

About

Since 1992 MBL / MBT has been dedicated to offering competitive community based baseball, while keeping fees low for participants 8-16. With over 9000 athletes we are one of the largest independent leagues of its kind in the nation. We are a 501(c)(3) organization and offer grants to communities for field and facilities enhancements along with scholarships for those in need. Its dedicated personnel, sponsors and volunteers hope and plan to continue that dedication for many years to come.

For more information, visit mbl.bz or call MBL Executive Director, Bob Lilledahl at 952.746.7754

